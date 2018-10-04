Logo


BRUCE WAYNE TRAVIS

on 04/10/2018

Bruce Wayne Travis, 68, of Glasgow died Saturday, April 7, 2018 at his home.  Born in Owensboro, KY he is the son of Dorman Armstrong Travis and Lucille Norris Travis who survive.  He was a supervisor for Houchens Industries for over 35 years and was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Bruce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and son.  In the words of his grandchildren; “the coolest dude ever”.  He had a private pilot’s license and a lifelong love for aviation and aerobatics.  One of his favorite things was taking his friends and family for thrilling plane rides.  He cherished his family and friends and considered them his greatest treasures.  We know Brucie will be watching over us from his Heavenly home.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 39 years Sharon Matthews Travis; his daughter Heather Hendrix of Glasgow; grandchildren Andy Highbaugh of Glasgow and Katie High of Key West, FL; a brother David Travis of Owensboro, his sister Susan Travis of Glasgow; brother-in-law John Matthews and wife Mary of Baxter, TN and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, April 13th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Visitation will begin at 3:00pm Thursday.

