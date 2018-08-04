Bruce Wayne Travis, age 68 of Glasgow died Saturday April 7, 2018 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.
Bruce Wayne Travis
on 04/08/2018 |
