BUDGET PROPOSAL: STATE CUTS, DISTRICT IMPACTS AND WHAT IT COULD MEAN FOR LOCAL TAXPAYERS

Governor Matt Bevin released his budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus he said of getting the state’s “financial house in order.” Included in the proposal was the elimination of 70 state programs.

When it comes to these eliminations, education is the hardest hit, including doing away with state funds for textbooks, writing programs, middle school academic centers and the Commonwealth School Improvement Fund. Some programs up for elimination are those that districts can offer, others are not an option and are required by the Kentucky Department of Education. So if the governor’s plan is approved, some of these programs will be considered as unfunded mandates. With the list of requirements for p-12 schools ever increasing, I spoke with Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews to see if the list of requirements would shrink if the money disappears:

BC Superintendent Bo Matthews

Professional development is a requirement of every district in the Commonwealth and funding for the program is also up for elimination in the governor’s proposal. Each school district in the state is also required to have a professional development coordinator. This certified employee is responsible for ensuring all requirements are met in areas of professional development, as well as all needs assessments, analyzing data, planning and evaluation, organizing district wide programs, as well as keeping track of the laundry list of required courses, workshops and additional training. The requirement will not disappear, even if state funding does.

Virtual learning is also on the chopping block and if the proposal goes through, that would be a direct hit to Barren County’s BAVEL. BAVEL serves a diverse population of students – grades 6 through 12 – from public, private and home schools. The virtual classroom is used by a wide range of students, from those considered as gifted and talented, to those students considered at-risk . So what happens if the money for BAVEL disappears?

BC Superintendent Bo Matthews

Also on the list of eliminations is Community Education. While housed in the Barren County District, community education programs serve all districts in the county, including Glasgow and Caverna. While KRS requires the Kentucky Department of Education to provide certain funding for communication, the elimination of state dollars will certainly have an impact, leaving the future of the program in question. The focus of community education aligns with many things the governor supports. Cheyanee Fant, with Barren County Schools, talks about the focus of Community Education:

Cheyanne Fant

While the governor’s proposed budget does fully fund the “SEEK” per pupil funding, this amount has been frozen for several years, despite the continuing increase in operating costs. Cuts to administrative overhead is also part of the proposal, and Matthews says the district has been making these cuts all along and when compared with other districts across the state:

BC Superintendent Bo Matthews

These proposed cuts are on top of the additional half a million dollars the Barren County District will have to pay toward state retirements this next year. Aimed at helping to make a dent in the ever increasing costs to the district, all the money generated by the most recent tax increase taken by the board will now go toward the pension payment. The proposal also includes an increase in local district payments for employee’s health insurance. This additional amount could fall back on the employees to pay if the district can’t find the money. The governor also includes asking local school boards to dip into their reserve funds to “keep educating children and supporting our teachers.” The Barren County District doesn’t have a lot of money in reserves, with the contingency fund at just under 6%; not much higher than the 2% requirement.

What does all this mean on a local level? School districts will have to continue to meet the mandates and continue to operate. As costs continue to rise, unfunded mandates continue to roll in, there is also the looming potential of even bigger hits to the budget, much like the $500,000 payment to KRS, with little to no warning. Massive cuts to state funding will leave the burden of paying the bills to the local taxpayers. Cuts in Frankfort will likely lead to local increases.

Arc of Kentucky is also on the chopping block. Arc works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and they work to improve systems of supports and services, connect families and advocate for policy. Governor Bevin says that for the first time in a decade the “true teachers ARC will be fully funded”.

The Poison Control Hotline could take a hit if the proposal moves forward. Also up for elimination is state funding for the Norton Kosair Children’s Hospital Poison Control Center. According to their website, the poison control center received over 50,000 calls, last year alone. Among other things, the programs offers a hotline, 24hours per day and every day of the year, that individuals can call if their child has ingested something that is possibly poisonous, a friend or family member has accidentally taken something toxic or they are in a situation that could potentially be dangerous. Call volume averages out to about 137 calls every day, or around six calls per hour. The impact of the elimination of state funds is not immediately clear.

Other programs facing potential elimination are the Cervical Cancer Screening Program, Colon Cancer Screening Program, lung cancer research grants, conservation districts local aid, direct local aid to libraries, area development funds and the farmer’s market senior program.

There are programs that will see an increase in funding, should the governor’s proposal become law. In the proposal, $100million will go into a bond pool for workforce investment. Kentucky State Police will see funding for new cruisers, rifles and the modernization of the statewide communications system. The state courts will see money to add 75 new prosecutors and 51 new public advocates. $34million is earmarked to fight against opioid and substance abuse problems and more money will go to support pregnant women with substance abuse problems. Social services will see $24 million to add position and increase salaries for permanency and protection workers and $10.8million will go to fund a new program to support foster children and adoption initiatives. The Executive Branch Ethics Commission will see their state funding nearly doubled.

This budget is not set in stone; it is the governor’s proposal. The Kentucky House and Senate will have to draft a budget that they can agree on and that will pass both houses and one the governor will sign.