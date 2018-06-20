on 06/20/2018 |

Buford Thomas Smith, 84, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at T J Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on November 10, 1933 to the late Leonard C. Smith and the late Pearlie Mae Thomas Smith. He was married to the late Genell Janes Smith.

Buford was a U S Army veteran, a farmer and was employed by Dart Container and Park Mammoth Resort. He was a member, deacon and songleader for Basil Chapel United Baptist Church.

Buford leaves to honor his memory— one son, Gary L. Smith (Billie Sue) of Horse Cave; one daughter, Pat Hatcher (Dwayne) of Cave City; five grandchildren, Johnathan Doyle (Angie), Scott Doyle (Cara Lee), Lee Doyle (Amanda), Brandon Smith (Ashley), Krista Smith; ten great grandchildren, Katelyn Doyle, Tyler Doyle, Bella Doyle, Kylie Doyle, Blake Doyle, Alex Doyle, Cody Doyle, Bridgett Smith, Carson Smith, Caleb Smith; four sisters, Jennie Wilson, Delsie Britt, Doris Ward and Shirley Doyle; one sister-in-law, Shirley Coomer (Harold); one brother-in-law, Elwood Janes (Donna) and a special friend Marie Coats of Cave City. He was preceded in death by three brothers, J.B, Orville and Raymond Smith and one sister, Olene Smith Coomer.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery with military honors by the Barren County D.A.V.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

9 am – 2 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018

Basil Chapel United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018

Basil Chapel United Baptist Church