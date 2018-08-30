Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BUIE T WILLIAMS

on 08/30/2018 |

Mr. Buie T. Williams, age 90 of Burkesville, passed away on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at his home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his daughter, Anita (and Jerry) Melton of Burkesville, Kentucky, his sister, Betty Sue (and David) Poindexter of Indiana, his brother, Duie “Buddy” (and Judy) Williams of Indiana, his sister, Rachel Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky, One granddaughter and Two great-grandchildren also survive.

The Funeral service for Mr. Buie T. Williams will be conducted on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Christian Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 31, 2018 after 5:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The American Cancer Society. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BUIE T WILLIAMS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

Valerie Rogers

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
86°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/30 20%
High 86° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/31 60%
High 87° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 09/01 40%
High 87° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.