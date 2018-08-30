on 08/30/2018 |

Mr. Buie T. Williams, age 90 of Burkesville, passed away on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at his home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his daughter, Anita (and Jerry) Melton of Burkesville, Kentucky, his sister, Betty Sue (and David) Poindexter of Indiana, his brother, Duie “Buddy” (and Judy) Williams of Indiana, his sister, Rachel Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky, One granddaughter and Two great-grandchildren also survive.

The Funeral service for Mr. Buie T. Williams will be conducted on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Christian Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 31, 2018 after 5:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The American Cancer Society. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.