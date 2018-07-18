Logo


BUILD GRANT PROGRAM COULD MEAN A NEW INTERCHANGE ON THE PARKWAY AND KY 249

on 07/18/2018 |

The grant has now been uploaded and sent and if all goes well, there could soon be a new interchange coming to the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.

Familiar with this area, Jonathan West is an engineer who worked over a decade for District 3 in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.  Currently West is with HDR Engineering and they handle transportation programs for the state.  West has been working with the county for at least the past couple of months, after Judge Executive Micheal Hale was contacted by the KTC and encouraged to apply for a BUILD grant.

Projects similar to this one were previously done through earmarked funds, now are done through grants as West explains:

      Jonathan West

Barren County’s application is for an interchange on KY 249 and the Louis B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.  The odds of getting the funds are pretty good, especially considering the collaboration between the county and the City of Glasgow.  The Glasgow City Council approved to give $100,000 toward the project.

A map of the proposed interchange project

Judge Exec. Micheal Hale shows members of the Glasgow City Council a map of the interchange project.

The focus of this year’s funding also puts us at an advantage, according to West:

      Jonathan West

When it comes to the county’s part, they will give up rights to Gillenwater Road and surrounding right of ways, so it can be used as a ramp.  The sate highway department is kicking in $200,000, and the remainder, roughly $19 million, will be federal dollars.

 

BUILD stands for Better Utilizing Investments To Leverage Development.  West said that along with helping traffic in congested areas, giving a more direct route into the city, the interchange would also make that area safer by giving easier, and quicker access, to first responders.  The replacement of the bridge on KY 249 is also included

The official announcements of the recipients will be in December.

