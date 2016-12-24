Friday Morning Dec. 23rd Glasgow Police officers and Detectives were on the scene of several Burglaries to business in a shopping center next to K-Mart on S L Rogers Wells BLVD. in Glasgow. No further details are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation which is currently being conducted. More information will be released as it becomes available at a later time.
BURGLARIES REPORTED ON S L ROGERS WELLS BLVD IN GLASGOW
12/24/2016
