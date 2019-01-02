Logo


BURGLARY AT PARK AVENUE PHARMACY

on 02/01/2019 |

The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a Burglary that took place on 01/31/2019 at approximately 11:24 p.m. at the Park Avenue Pharmacy.

 The perpetrator is a black male wearing a dark hooded jacket, white T-Shirt, dark colored pants and white tennis shoes. The male subject appeared to have short dread locks in his hair.

 If you have any information or can identify the male subject in these photo’s , you can call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

