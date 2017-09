on 09/30/2017 |

Tomorrow, October 1st marks the first day of the of the fall Kentucky Forest Fire Hazard Season.

From the 1st through December 15th, there are restrictions placed on outside burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland. Unless the ground is covered with snow, the only approved hours are from 6:00pm-6:00am.

For more information you can contact your local Kentucky Divisioni Of Forestry Office at (502)564-4496.