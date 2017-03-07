“BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR” AWARDED TO JUDGE EXECUTIVE MICHEAL HALE

That was Breanna Childress a student at Barren County High School and a member of the “Student Voice Council”. The ‘he’ Bree is referring to is Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale who founded this council last year and has been very involved in the school systems since he took office in January of 2015. Bree is also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, called FBLA and she says when it was time to choose someone for the “Business Person of the Year” award, Judge Hale instantly came to mind.

FBLA sponsor Angie Rush says that Judge Hale has been such a strong advocate for young people and along with internships, students have attended various board and commission meetings from here to Frankfort. Rush, who has been a teacher for 17 years, says he has given the students opportunities they would not have had otherwise:

Rush, along with Sheila Childress and Cindy Jackson, who also teach business, are the sponsors of Barren County High School FBLA.

Judge ale also serves on the high school’s Business and Marketing Advisory Committee. Under the guise that he was speaking to a group about entrepreneurship, Judge Hale said he had not idea he was receiving an award and he was truly honored and he said that these young people have so much potential:

Judge Hale says one of his goals from the beginning was to get everyone around the table to talk about the future: