Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BUSTER BEN CAMP

on 08/22/2017 |

Buster Ben Camp, 91 of Louisville passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017
He was a native of Tallapoosa, GA., an Army WWII Veteran, a retired millwright for P. Lorillard Tobacco Co. and a member of Ninth & O Baptist Church.

Buster was preceded in death by his wife Vera Lewis Camp and ten brothers and sisters.

His survivors include his daughters, Janet Young (Larry), Judy Rodriguez (Rene), Anita Pardue (James), Diane Coulter and Shirley Miller (George), his sons, James and Timothy Camp, one sister Alma Alexander, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Louisville visitation, Thursday 4-8 p.m. at Nunnelley Funeral Home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BUSTER BEN CAMP”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Junior Morrison
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
89°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/22 50%
High 90° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Wednesday 08/23 10%
High 82° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 08/24 10%
High 80° / Low 57°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.