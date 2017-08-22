on 08/22/2017 |

Buster Ben Camp, 91 of Louisville passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

He was a native of Tallapoosa, GA., an Army WWII Veteran, a retired millwright for P. Lorillard Tobacco Co. and a member of Ninth & O Baptist Church.

Buster was preceded in death by his wife Vera Lewis Camp and ten brothers and sisters.

His survivors include his daughters, Janet Young (Larry), Judy Rodriguez (Rene), Anita Pardue (James), Diane Coulter and Shirley Miller (George), his sons, James and Timothy Camp, one sister Alma Alexander, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Louisville visitation, Thursday 4-8 p.m. at Nunnelley Funeral Home