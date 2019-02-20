Logo


BUSY MONDAY FOR HCSO

on 02/20/2019 |

There was lots of activity on Monday, as the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, along with Detectives attached to the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force responded to a drug complaint on Richardson Road, in Munfordville. After investigation, Angela Davidson, age 46 of Munfordville, was arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Greater than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia, Buy/Possess. Davidson was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail.

Also on Monday, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint of an out of control adult female fighting and destroying property on Wabash Road. Before arriving, law enforcement was notified that the suspect had left in a vehicle. Deputy Steven Shields conducted a traffic stop and arrested Janet Wallace, age 54, of Bonnieville on the following charges: Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1st, Reckless Driving, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance, 1st. Wallace was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail. Deputy Shields was assisted on scene by Deputy Hodges and Trooper Murray.

And, again, on Monday, Sheriff Jeff Wilson responded to Liberty Schoolhouse Rd., in regards to a wanted subject. Sheriff Wilson found and arrested Michael Mitchell, age 36, on a Probation Violation (for Felony Offense) Warrant for the charges of Absconding Parole Supervision, Failure to Attend Treatment/Substance Abuse and Failure to Complete Substance Abuse Treatment. Mitchell was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail.

