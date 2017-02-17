C. Gordon Hatcher, age 91, of Horse Cave, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2017 at his home. He was a native of Barren County and a U.S. Marine Corp veteran serving as Staff Sargent. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian E. Hatcher in 1979, parents, Alfred & Annie Page Hatcher, one sister, Virginia (Jenny) Esters and one brother, Leon Hatcher.

He is survived by his daughter, Vivian E. (FeFe) Hatcher of Horse Cave and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery, with military honors conducted by D.A.V. Chapter #20. Visitation at Winn Funeral from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.