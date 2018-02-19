“CALL FROM THE CAPITOL”-SEN MEREDITH TALKS ABOUT SB5 AND HOW THIS BILL COULD SAVE LOCAL PHARMACIES

on 02/19/2018 |

In this week’s “Call From The Capitol” State Senator Stephen Meredith gives an update on where the General Assembly stands on the state budget, pension reform. Senator Meredith also talks about Senate Bill 5 which he says has been getting a lot of attention in Frankfort.

Senator Meredith On The State Budget

Senator Meredith On State Pension Reforms

Senator Meredith On SB5

Senator Meredith represents Kentucky’s 5th District, which includes Breckinridge, Edmonson, Grayson, Hart, Larue and Meade Counties. You can reach Senator Meredith by going online to lrc.ky.gov or by calling the state capitol at (502)564-8100 ext. 644

Full “Call From The Capitol”