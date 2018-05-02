Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

“CALL FROM THE CAPITOL”-STATE SENATOR STEPHEN MEREDITH ON THE BUDGET, POTENTIAL REVENUE AND THE KEY DETAILS OF SB71

on 02/05/2018 |

In this week’s “Call From The Capitol” KY State Senator Stephen Meredith gives an update on where the General  Assembly stands with the budget and the state pension system, and talks candidly about legislation he has filed based on “common sense”

      Senator Meredith On The Pension System

      Senator Meredith On Potential Revenue

      Senator Meredith On Budget

      Senator Meredith On SB71

      How To Contact Senator Meredith

Senator Meredith represents the state’s 5th District, which includes Breckinridge, Edmonson, Grayson, Hart, Larue and Meade counties.

You can contact Senator Meredith in Frankfort at the Capitol Annex by calling (502)564-8100 Ext. 644 or email Stephen.meredith@lrc.ky.gov

 

      Call From The Capitol With State Senator Stephen Meredith

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to ““CALL FROM THE CAPITOL”-STATE SENATOR STEPHEN MEREDITH ON THE BUDGET, POTENTIAL REVENUE AND THE KEY DETAILS OF SB71”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BRILEY BARRON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
26°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 02/05 20%
High 38° / Low 29°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/06 10%
High 47° / Low 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 02/07 80%
High 38° / Low 21°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 05

Spring Soccer Registration

February 5 @ 7:30 AM - February 9 @ 4:30 PM
Mon 05

Caverna vs. Thomas Nelson Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 5 @ 6:00 PM
Mon 05

Metcalfe County @ Marion County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 5 @ 6:30 PM
Tue 06

Barren County vs. Russell County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 06

Caverna @ John Hardin Basketball (Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.