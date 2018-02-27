Logo


“CALL FROM THE CAPITOL” STATE SENATOR STEVE MEREDITH SPEAKS TO SB9, STATE PENSIONS AND PLANS TO ADDRESS SCHOOL VIOLENCE

on 02/27/2018

In this week’s “Call From The Capitol” State Senator Stephen Meredith gives an update on the Senate’s pension proposal, talks about the local benefit of SB9 and how changing the term years of Senators and State Representatives would benefit both government and the voters.  Senator Meredith also speaks to the recent tragic events in both Florida and Marshall County and plans moving forward:

      Senator Meredith on SB165

      Senator Meredith on SB9

      Senator Meredith on the Pension Proposal

      Senator Meredith On What To Do About School Violence

 

Senator Meredith represents Kentucky’s 5th District, which includes Breckinridge, Edmonson, Grayson, Hart, Larue and Meade Counties.  You can reach Senator Meredith by going online to lrc.ky.gov or by calling the state capitol at (502)564-8100 ext. 644.

      \”Call From The Capitol\”

