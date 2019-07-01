on 01/07/2019 |

Calvin C. Clements, 89, of Tompkinsville passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

He was born December 21, 1929 in Clay County, TN to the late C. W. Clements, Sr and Nova Ritter Clements. He was a retired farmer, a member of Mt. Gilead Church of Christ and an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was united in marriage on July 21, 1956 to the former Mary Doyle Hix.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Doyle Hix Clements of Tompkinsville, two sons: Steve Clements and wife Sandra, Galen Clements and wife Angie all of Tompkinsville, one daughter: Jill Geralds and husband Donald of Tompkinsville, three brothers: Connie Mack, Carrell and Clark Clements all of Red Boiling Springs, TN, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: C. W. Clements, Jr, one sister: Mary Ruth Tudor and one grandchild: Skylar Elizabeth Geralds.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 10 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Clementsville Cemetery in Clay County, TN.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 9 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.