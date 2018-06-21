Logo


CALVIN W. FUSTON

on 06/21/2018

Calvin W. Fuston, 49, of Mammoth Cave passed away June 19, 2018 in Bowling Green. The Southern Recycling yard worker was born Nov. 10, 1968 at the US Army base in Lin Landstuhl, Germany. He was a son of the late John Fuston Sr. and Dale Fuston of Adairville and Renate Hernandez of Clarksville, TN, both of whom survive, and the husband of the late Wendy Mayes Fuston.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday.

Also surviving are a daughter, Destiny Day-Butler (T.C.) of Mammoth Cave; two sons, Benjamin Ray Adams of Springfield, TN and Calvin W. Fuston II of Woodburn; four sisters, Belinda Martin of Clarksville, Anita Torbett of Bowling Green, Veronika Kartalkanat of Stuttgart, Germany and Christie Fuston of Adairville; three brothers, John Junior Fuston of Bowling Green, Heath Fuston of Adairville and Danielito Hernandez of Clarksville; and five grandchildren, Bristol Butler, Anniston Butler, Dakota Adams, Kira Nevels and Kailand Adams.

