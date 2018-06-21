on 06/21/2018 |

Calvin W. Fuston, 49, of Mammoth Cave passed away June 19, 2018 in Bowling Green. The Southern Recycling yard worker was born Nov. 10, 1968 at the US Army base in Lin Landstuhl, Germany. He was a son of the late John Fuston Sr. and Dale Fuston of Adairville and Renate Hernandez of Clarksville, TN, both of whom survive, and the husband of the late Wendy Mayes Fuston.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday.