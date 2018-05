on 05/05/2018 |

The 25th annual Kiwanis James W. Barton Memorial Golf Classic that was scheduled today at 8AM has been postponed until further notice.

The Glasgow Scottie baseball game at Franklin Simpson has been cancelled today.

The Regional Tennis Tournament that was to be held in Bowling Green has been postponed. It will be rescheduled for Monday May 7th. Times are to be determined.