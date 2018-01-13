CANCELLATIONS FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 14TH

on 01/13/2018 |

HERE’S THE LATEST IN CANCELLATION INFORMATION FOR THE WEEKEND…

****NOTE If you need a cancellation announced please : Go to the home page and click “Submit Here” and scroll down for “

There will be no church services Sunday at:

Hanging Fork Baptist Church

First Church of God on Glenview Drive

Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church will not have Sunday School but will have worship at 10 am

Cave City Christian Church

Gethsemane Baptist Church

Dover Baptist Church in Mt. Hermon

Siloam Baptist Church

Salem Baptist Church in Cave City

Bethel Baptist

Little Bethel Baptist Church

Mt. Pisgah Baptist

Beech Grove Baptist on old Bowling Green Road

Hiseville Christian Church

Glenview Christian church will have no Sunday School, but worship will be at 10am

Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Eighty Eight

Merry Oaks Methodist Church

Neals Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Lecta Kino Road

Coral Hill Baptist Church will not have an 8 am service, but will have services at 9:30 and 11 am. There will be no small groups , but they will have a nursery and children’s church.