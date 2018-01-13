CANCELLATIONS FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 14TH

HERE’S THE LATEST IN CANCELLATION INFORMATION FOR THE WEEKEND…
There will be no church services Sunday at:
Hanging Fork Baptist Church
First Church of God on Glenview Drive
Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church will not have Sunday School but will have worship at 10 am
Cave City Christian Church
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Dover Baptist Church in Mt. Hermon
Siloam Baptist Church
Salem Baptist Church in Cave City
Bethel Baptist
Little Bethel Baptist Church
Mt. Pisgah Baptist
Beech Grove Baptist on old Bowling Green Road
Hiseville Christian Church
Glenview Christian church will have no Sunday School, but worship will be at 10am
Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Eighty Eight
Merry Oaks Methodist Church
Neals Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Lecta Kino Road
Coral Hill Baptist Church will not have an 8 am service, but will have services at 9:30 and 11 am. There will be no small groups , but they will have a nursery and children’s church.
