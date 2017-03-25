CANCELLED REGISTRATION PLATES LEAD TO MULTIPLE CHARGES

Thursday, March 23rd, around 7 pm Sergeant James Roberts with the Cave City Police Department observed a Red Mitsubishi passenger car traveling North on Dixie Highway with cancelled registration plates. Sergeant Roberts stopped the vehicle and after a brief investigation he arrested Justin Borders and charged him with Operating motor vehicle under the influence 2nd degree, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain insurance, theft of motor vehicle registration plates, possession of open alcoholic beverage, drug paraphernalia and driving on dui suspended operators license. Borders was lodged in Barren County Detention Center. Sergeant Roberts was assisted on scene by Officers Chris Edwards and Paul Reynolds.