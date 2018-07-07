Logo


CANMER WOMAN SERVED A WARRANT AND ARRESTED ON SEVERAL CHARGES

on 07/07/2018

According to Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley Thursday July 5, 2018 the Hart County Sheriff Deputies arrested 24 year old, Jessica Jaggers of Canmer. Jaggers was served a Hart county indictment warrant for wanton endangerment 1st degree, no operators/moped license, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Subsequent to this arrest, Jaggers was also charged for prescription controlled substance not in the proper container. Jaggers was lodged in the Hart County Jail.

