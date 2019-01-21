CAR SLIDES INTO HOME; DRIVER CHARGED

on 01/21/2019 |

Yesterday morning., the Warren County Sheriff Office received a call of a non-injury accident at 3112 Plum Springs Rd. involving a vehicle that had struck a residence. Vehicle slid off the roadway at the intersection of Yearling Ave. and Plum Springs Rd. and into the living room of the residence. The driver Cody Magley was operating his vehicle while under the influence when the collision occurred. There were two occupants in the residence at the time of the accident that were not injured. Magley was arrested on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/etc. .08 Aggravated First Offense, Wanton Endangerment First Degree (two counts), and Criminal Mischief First Degree. Magley was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. Assisting the Warren County Sheriff Office was Richardsville Fire Department.