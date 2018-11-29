Logo


CARDIOLOGY WING NAMED IN HONOR OF WHITESIDE

on 11/29/2018

A special ceremony was held at T.J. Samson Hospital yesterday.  The signage was unveiled in naming the Cardiology Wing in honor of Dr. Jim H. Whiteside, a native son who advanced the practice of cardiology in this area with 46 years of service.  A number of physicians, co-workers and staff, attended the ceremony.  Dr. Whiteside was clearly honored by this gesture.

      112918whiteside

 

Dr. Whiteside  graduated from Glasgow High School in 1964, Vanderbilt School of Medicine in 1972 and completed his residency at Ohio State University.  He also excelled in football at Vanderbilt, as the team’s leading rusher for 3 years.   T.J. Samson has grown to meet the demand of cardiology patients in this area with a full cath lab, interventional cardiology services and rehab services.  The Whiteside Cardiology Wing is located on the 2nd floor of the main hospital on North Race Street.

