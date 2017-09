on 09/08/2017 |

Over 40 representatives from different employers and higher education institutes from this area will be on hand at the HERO Center today to help you find the career that is right for you. Dress to impress and stop by the HERO Center, 100 Cheatham Street, in Glasgow anytime today from 9:00am-1:00pm.

For more information you can contact Wade Copas at (270)651-3859 or Vicky Crabtree at (270)659-7540.