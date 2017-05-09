Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CARI BETH GREEVER

on 09/05/2017 |

Cari Beth Greever, 18 of Glasgow, died Tuesday September 5, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of Jimmy and Lisa Trivett Greever. She was a home school student and was a senior in the Barren County School System. She was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her father and mother, Jimmy and Lisa Trivett Greever of Glasgow; her twin sister Hanna Greever of Glasgow; 2 brothers Cody Greever (Casey) of Glasgow and Austin Greever of Glasgow; Maternal grandmother Arene Gentry Trivett of Mt. Hermon; 2 nieces Emma and Paisley Greever and 1 nephew Hunter Greever all of Glasgow; A host of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather J.T. Trivett and her paternal grandparents William H. Greever and Sarah Katherine Greever.

A special thanks to all her teachers and therapist, Diane Hammons, Janie Burton, Kristian Norris, Shawn McPherson, Sondra Reece and Stephine Smith. Also would like to thank the staff at Home Health of T.J. Samson especially Kelly Crain and Leslie Garrett.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday September 8, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00pm Thursday and after 8:00am Friday until time for services at 2:00pm at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CARI BETH GREEVER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

TODAY IS KEITH LIGHT DAY ON WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 09/05 20%
High 71° / Low 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/06 20%
High 70° / Low 46°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/07 10%
High 72° / Low 50°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.