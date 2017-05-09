on 09/05/2017 |

Cari Beth Greever, 18 of Glasgow, died Tuesday September 5, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of Jimmy and Lisa Trivett Greever. She was a home school student and was a senior in the Barren County School System. She was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her father and mother, Jimmy and Lisa Trivett Greever of Glasgow; her twin sister Hanna Greever of Glasgow; 2 brothers Cody Greever (Casey) of Glasgow and Austin Greever of Glasgow; Maternal grandmother Arene Gentry Trivett of Mt. Hermon; 2 nieces Emma and Paisley Greever and 1 nephew Hunter Greever all of Glasgow; A host of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather J.T. Trivett and her paternal grandparents William H. Greever and Sarah Katherine Greever.

A special thanks to all her teachers and therapist, Diane Hammons, Janie Burton, Kristian Norris, Shawn McPherson, Sondra Reece and Stephine Smith. Also would like to thank the staff at Home Health of T.J. Samson especially Kelly Crain and Leslie Garrett.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday September 8, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00pm Thursday and after 8:00am Friday until time for services at 2:00pm at the funeral home.