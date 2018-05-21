Logo


CARL DAVIS HINES

on 05/21/2018 |

Carl Davis Hines age 76 of Glasgow passed away Sunday, May 20, 2018 at NHC Health Care  in Glasgow.    He was the son of the late Lloyd and Amanda Nell Froedge Hines.    Carl was retired from Eaton Corporation and a deacon of the Lone Star Baptist Church.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Brown Hines.

He is survived by one son Gene and wife Janice Hines of Glasgow.    One grand daughter Melinda and husband Matthew Riggs of Clarkson, Kentucky.  One sister Janie and husband Cleve Francis of Louisville.   Three great grandchildren;  Mason, Madison and Molly Riggs.    He is also survived by a brother in law Garon Norris of Edmonton, niece and nephew Mandy (Jeff) Wood and Alan Francis.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 23rd at the Lone Star Baptist church with burial in the church cemetery.  Visitation will be from 2:30 PM until 8:00 PM  Tuesday and after 9:00 AM  Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.

