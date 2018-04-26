Logo


CARL EDWARD DECKARD

04/26/2018

Carl Edward Deckard 73, of Glasgow, died Thursday, April 26, 2018 at his home.  Carl was the son of the late Alvie and Katie Bell Harper Deckard.  He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army and was retired from SKF in Glasgow.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Kinslow Deckard; daughter Lisa Meyers and husband Paul of Bowling Green; son Christopher Ray Deckard of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; 2 grandchildren Katie and Sarah Meyers; 8 sisters Verna Massey, Margaret McGuire, Shirley McClard, Lorene Bishop, Agnes Potts, Carolyn Berry, Betty Smith and Georgia Key and a brother Billy Deckard.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers Fred and James Deckard and a sister Helen Green.

Funeral services will be 3;30 PM Sunday, April 29th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 5pm Saturday.

