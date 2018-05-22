Logo


CARL GIBSON

05/22/2018

Carl Gibson age 76 of Edmonton died Monday May 21, 2018 peacefully at his home.    He was the husband of late Mayrene “Sam” Gison and son of the late Hartfield and Melissa Gibson. He was a retired farmer, a faithful Baptist and member of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. He love playing rummy (cards), going to drink coffee with his best friend. Being with family and friends.

He is survived by three daughters Lisa (Ricky) Lockhart, Penny (Tim) Riddle and Amanda Gibson all of Edmonton; Two brothers, Welby Gibson and Garfield (Jo Ann) Gibson all of Edmonton; four grandchildren: Tabatha (Joe Billy) Froedge, Joseph (Julie) Cawthorn, Samantha Hunter of Edmonton, Felicia (Chris) Meadows of Bowling Green.   Ten great grandchildren; five special people he considered his sons: Jeff (Michelle) Compton of Edmonton.  Michael (Keisha) Compton of Somerset, Ronnie (Leona) Wilson of Sulphur Well, Bobby (Sherry) Ervin of Edmonton and Chris Harper of Edmonton; his best friend Donnie Gilpin of Beechville; Special people he considered his daughters: Pam (Derek) Brown, Valerie (Ronnie Mosby) Smith of Glasgow, Jes Salazar of Glasgow, Penny Hines of Edmonton.

Funeral services will be at 2PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM  Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. memorial donations can be made the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

