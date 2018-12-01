Logo


CARL H SHOOPMAN

on 01/12/2018 |

 

Carl H. Shoopman, 77, Glasgow, died Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the NHC Health Care in Glasgow.  He was a son of the late Aaron Orestes Shoopman and Hallie Pearl Jolly Shoopman, and a member of the Grider Memorial Baptist Church.  He was a retired employee of the City of Glasgow Sanitation Department.  He loved fishing, reading, family outings, and doing things for others.  One of his joys came from helping place U.S. flags on the gravesites of deceased veterans for Memorial Day.

Survivors include one son: Kevin Wayne Shoopman and his wife Tracy of Glasgow; one daughter: Tammy Henry and her husband of Bowling Green; four grandchildren: Justin Davis with the US Army stationed in Colorado Springs, and Shane, Derek, and Heather Wheeler; one brother: Lynnie Shoopman and wife Linda of Glasgow; two sisters: Zell Page of Glasgow and Jeannie Ford and husband Tony of Rockfield; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Royal Shoopman.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after1:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

