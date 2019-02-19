on 02/19/2019 |

Carl Leroy Anderson, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare of Monroe County in Tompkinsville, KY. He was born September 26, 1937 in Monroe County, KY to the late John Clay Anderson and Annie Huffines Anderson. He united in marriage on April 21, 1959 in Livingston, TN to Peggy Carter Anderson, who survives. He was retired from Anderson Forest Products where he worked for 36 years as a supervisor, he was a member of the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and also served in the United States Army and Army National Guard.

In addition to his wife Peggy Carter Anderson of Tompkinsville, KY; he is survived by two sons David Anderson of Louisville, KY and Mark Anderson of Indianapolis, IN; one daughter Carla Turner and husband Heath of Gamaliel, KY; two brothers Billy Joe Anderson of Tompkinsville, KY and Clay Anderson Jr. of Powder Springs, GA; four sisters Blanch Lyon of Tompkinsville, KY, Allene Allen of Lebanon Tennessee, Runelle Howard of Gamaliel, KY and Wanda Cornelius of Jasper, GA; six grandchildren Amber Turner, Skylar Turner, Brooke Simmons, Madison Anderson, Hunter Turner and Savannah Anderson; 2 great-grandchildren Kynzlie Guffey and Marlee Turner also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters Vivian Presley and Ree Edison, one brother Clifton Anderson.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Bro. Darrick Proffitt will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 7:30 AM until time of funeral service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Norton’s Children’s Hospital and can be made at the funeral home.