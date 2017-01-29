Carl Preston Manley, 83, Louisville, passed away January 27, 2017 at Signature Health Cave, Bowling Green. He was born January 03, 1934 in Warren County to the late Lucian and Ora Kelly Manley. He was the widower of Evelyn Blair Manley. He was a truck driver and member of the New Life Church in Louisville.

Survivors include two daughters, Carol Gray, Bowling Green, Angie Miller, South Carolina; four sons, Doug Manley, Taylorsville, Anthony Manley, SC, Darryl Manley, SC, Dale Manley, Bowling Green; a brother, Melton Manley, Florida; 33 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Carl D Manley and Terry Manley.

Graveside services will be at 2 PM, Monday, January 30th at Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City will be Monday from 11 AM until time of services.