Carl Wayne Graves, 84 of Bowling Green, KY formerly of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born August 29, 1934 in Allen County, KY to the late Herbert (H.R.) Graves and Novice Dinwiddie Graves. He married the late Carol Black Graves on August 16, 1963. He served in the United States Army. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for Gerard and Bradley Funeral Home in Bowling Green, KY. He retired from the Allen County School Board as a bus driver. He was member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, KY.

He is survived by two sons Gary Wayne Graves and wife Jennifer of Lexington, KY, Carl David Graves and wife Alicia of Bowling Green, KY, two grandchildren Isabelle Claire Graves and Annslee Christine Graves both of Bowling Green, KY, one brother James Graves of Adolphus, KY, one sister Imogene Graves Logsdon and husband Bob of Bowling Green, KY, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by one sister Shirley Ann Graves Hood.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be from 3:00pm-7:00pm Monday, January 21, 2019 and after 9:30 AM Tuesday, January 22, 2019 until funeral service time at Broadway United Methodist Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Broadway United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the Bowling Green Lions Club.