Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Carla Kay Neelon

on 06/13/2018 |

Carla Kay Neelon, 76, of Gaylord, Michigan, died Tuesday June 12, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Glasgow, KY. She was born in Barberton, OH the daughter of the late Carl Ervin and Catherine Euler Ervin. She was a postal and package mailing service store owner and operator in Erie, PA for over 15 years.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Carolyn M. Glodfelter (Paul) of Glasgow, KY and Kathleen Johnson (Chris) of Gaylord, MI; 2 sons Anthony Johnson (Joanne) of Orlando, FL and Michael Johnson (Jamie) of Fountain Hill, PA; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Carl Ervin Jr. (Bonnie) of Dalton, OH; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her 1st husband John Johnson; 1 brother Clyde Ervin; 1 sister Carolyn Keith.

The family of Carla Neelon chose cremation, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Carla Kay Neelon”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

LINDA KEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
85°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/13 30%
High 85° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/14 10%
High 88° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 06/15 10%
High 92° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.