on 06/13/2018 |

Carla Kay Neelon, 76, of Gaylord, Michigan, died Tuesday June 12, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Glasgow, KY. She was born in Barberton, OH the daughter of the late Carl Ervin and Catherine Euler Ervin. She was a postal and package mailing service store owner and operator in Erie, PA for over 15 years.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Carolyn M. Glodfelter (Paul) of Glasgow, KY and Kathleen Johnson (Chris) of Gaylord, MI; 2 sons Anthony Johnson (Joanne) of Orlando, FL and Michael Johnson (Jamie) of Fountain Hill, PA; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Carl Ervin Jr. (Bonnie) of Dalton, OH; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her 1st husband John Johnson; 1 brother Clyde Ervin; 1 sister Carolyn Keith.

The family of Carla Neelon chose cremation, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.