CARLEY T VIBBERT

Carley T. “Buddy” Vibbert, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, January 28th, at Monroe County Medical Center.Buddy was born in Tompkinsville, KY at Meshack Creek on August 31, 1939, a son of the late Cora Ellen (Walker) and Elsie Virgil Vibbert.

He married Estelle Coppage on March 30, 1961 in Celina, TN. Buddy was a farmer and tradesman, and a member of Monroe Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Estelle Coppage Vibbert, of Tompkinsville, KY; three daughters, Kim Staples, and husband Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY; Angie Wheeler, and husband, Terry of Tompkinsville, KY; Debbie Robertson, and husband, Wayne of Hiram, GA; a son, Jackie Vibbert, and wife, Deloris (Strode) of Tompkinsville, KY; six grandchildren, Samantha Gibson, Cory Wheeler, Matthew Staples, Sarah Vibbert, Chad Staples, Carlee Robertson; four great grandchildren, Levi Staples, Bryer Staples, Braden Vibbert, and Gannon Wheeler. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Buddy is also survived by a sister, Geneva Todd, of Tennessee.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by brothers, Otis, Dee, Elzie, Gene, Raymond and Cecil Vibbert; sisters, Marie Copas, Audrey Casteel, Mary Susan Nicholson, and Mae Vibbert.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 31st, 2019. Visitation is Wednesday 2:30-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hosparus Health or Monroe County Back Pack Program.