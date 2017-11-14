on 11/14/2017 |

Carlie Paul Dodson, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, November 13th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Carlie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 20, 1942, a son of the late Willie Hazel (Crawford) and Bedford Dodson. He was retired from SKF, and was of Church of Christ faith.

Carlie is survived by a daughter, Patricia Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; one granddaughter, Alison Walker, and a great granddaughter, Madison Reece Walker, both of Bowling Green, KY. Carlie is also survived by five sisters, Nell Dodson, Mary Dodson, Jessie Faye Dodson, all of Tompkinsville, KY; Lovie Roach, and husband, Stanley, of Celina, TN; and Martha Anderson, of Union Hill, TN.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Dodson, and a sister, Mamie Crawford.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 16th, 2017. Visitation is Wednesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bailey Cemetery