Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Carlie Paul Dodson

on 11/14/2017 |

Carlie Paul Dodson, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, November 13th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Carlie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 20, 1942, a son of the late Willie Hazel (Crawford) and Bedford Dodson. He was retired from SKF, and was of Church of Christ faith.

Carlie is survived by a daughter, Patricia Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; one granddaughter, Alison Walker, and a great granddaughter, Madison Reece Walker, both of Bowling Green, KY. Carlie is also survived by five sisters, Nell Dodson, Mary Dodson, Jessie Faye Dodson, all of Tompkinsville, KY; Lovie Roach, and husband, Stanley, of Celina, TN; and Martha Anderson, of Union Hill, TN.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Dodson, and a sister, Mamie Crawford.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 16th, 2017. Visitation is Wednesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bailey Cemetery

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Carlie Paul Dodson”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Richie and Stephanie London

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
56°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 11/14 0%
High 57° / Low 38°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 11/15 80%
High 57° / Low 40°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 11/16 10%
High 51° / Low 33°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.