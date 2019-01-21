on 01/21/2019 |

Carlie Thomas “Tommy” Strode, 75, of Glasgow, KY passed away Saturday, January 19th, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. Tommy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 29, 1943, a son of the late Bina (Bryant) and Alvin Strode. He was a member of Refuge Church of Christ in Eighty Eight, KY. He was retired from Eaton and Dana Corp. where he worked for 30 years.

He was married to Wanda Page, of Glasgow, KY and then to Linda Hammer Strode, who precedes him in death.

Other than his wife, Linda Strode, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Evans, brother, Harlie Strode, and sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie Nelle and JR. Thompson.

He is survived by a grandson, Matthew Evans; step grandson, Jacob Evans, and step granddaughter, Hailey Wilson, and husband, Seth, all of Bowling Green, KY., a great grandson, Tucker Wilson; sister-in-law, Runelle Strode, of Tompkinsville, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 with Danny Wyatt officiating. Visitation is Tuesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.