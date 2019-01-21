Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CARLIE THOMAS “TOMMY” STRODE

on 01/21/2019 |

Carlie Thomas “Tommy” Strode, 75, of Glasgow, KY passed away Saturday, January 19th, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. Tommy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 29, 1943, a son of the late Bina (Bryant) and Alvin Strode. He was a member of Refuge Church of Christ in Eighty Eight, KY. He was retired from Eaton and Dana Corp. where he worked for 30 years.

He was married to Wanda Page, of Glasgow, KY and then to Linda Hammer Strode, who precedes him in death.

Other than his wife, Linda Strode, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Evans, brother, Harlie Strode, and sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie Nelle and JR. Thompson.

He is survived by a grandson, Matthew Evans; step grandson, Jacob Evans, and step granddaughter, Hailey Wilson, and husband, Seth, all of Bowling Green, KY., a great grandson, Tucker Wilson; sister-in-law, Runelle Strode, of Tompkinsville, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 with Danny Wyatt officiating. Visitation is Tuesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CARLIE THOMAS “TOMMY” STRODE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
27°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 01/21 0%
High 27° / Low 23°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/22 0%
High 49° / Low 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 01/23 100%
High 50° / Low 24°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.