CARLOS DELTON GRAHAM

on 09/06/2017 |

Mr. Carlos Delton Graham, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family having attained the age of 88 years 9 months and 7 days. He was born Tuesday, November 27, 1928 in Burkesville, Cumberland County, Kentucky, to Alfred Crusoe and Mattie Hogan Graham.

Carlos found joy in spending time with his family, going to the horse track, piddling in the garage and keeping up with the University of Kentucky athletics. He was an avid front porch sitter, loved spending his weekends with grandkids, and his Friday nights were reserved for Cracker Barrel dinners. He loved playing Rook and making people laugh.

Carlos is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Grace Blincoe Graham, sons Sam (Darla), Pat (Missy), David (Donna), Kevin (Tricia), daughters, Kay (Bob) Graham-Bright, Fay (Thad) Lanham and Anna (Gerald) Davenport, grandchildren, Jason Hoskins, Jennifer (Mike) Graham Clark, Ky Bright, Taylor Graham, Maddie Lanham, Ryan Graham, Aaron Graham, Sarah Lanham, Abby Davenport, Kellen Graham, Tyler Graham and Andrew Graham. Additionally, he is survived by his great-grandson, his buddy, Easton Samuel Clark, special nieces and nephews Beverly (Wheat) Inglert, Kenny Wheat, Gary Huddleston, Jason DeWeese, Christie Still and sister-in-laws, Teresa DeWeese, Delores Blincoe and Katherin Blincoe Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James and Jesse, sisters, Golda Huddleston, Tessie Wheat and Hilda Mullinix.

The funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A second visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home, 601 N Main St, Burkesville, KY 42717. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Bow Schoolhouse Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the Local arrangements.

