Carlos Hall Carter, 79, of Tompkinsville passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

He was born March 19, 1937 in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Herman Dudley Carter and Ozina Hall Carter. He was a retired electrician and a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. He was united in marriage to the former Betty Lou Short.

He is survived by his wife Betty Lou Carter of Tompkinsville, one son: Landon Carter and wife Julie of Bowling Green, step daughter: Robin Paull of Summer Shade, two sisters: Jo Ann Proffitt of Louisville and Peggy Anderson of Tompkinsville, one grandson: Joseph Bailey Hall Carter, five step grandchildren: Chase Jones, Allison Jones, Braden Jones, Jessica Priddy and Jarred Paull and one step great granddaughter: Ava Paull.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: D.M. Carter, one sister: Jeanette McCombs and step son-in-law: Ricky Paull.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 3 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday and after 7:30 AM on Tuesday at Strode Funeral home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.