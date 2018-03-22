Logo


CARLOS PHILLIP BENNETT

03/22/2018

Carlos Phillip Bennett 75 of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, March 21 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was the son of the late Clem Hardin and Hazel Christine Emory Bennett. He was a retired grounds keeper at T J Samson Community Hospital and an army veteran Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Kingrey Bennett; one daughter, Connie Bennett Martin and her husband Raymond; two grandchildren, Dalton and Reagan Martin; one brother, Terry Lee Bennett and his wife, Sherry and several brother and sister in laws and nieces and nephews also survive.. 

Funeral services for Carlos Phillip Bennett will be held at 2PM Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Military honors will be provided by the Glasgow Chapter DAV at the cemetery.  Visitation after 11AM Saturday.

