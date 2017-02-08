Carol Mills, 82, of Cub Run passed away at 11:02 PM February 4, 2017 at her home. The Berkeley, CA native was retired hairdresser. She was the daughter of the late Felix R. Flores and Bernice Moss Flores.

Surviving are her husband, Ronnie Mills; two sons, Richard Haines ( ) and Dennis Haines (Debbie) both of Corydon, IN; a daughter, Radessa Hess (Fred) of Lanesville, IN; a step daughter, Mellanie Lorre of California; a brother, Larry Maesen of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Hettie Haines-Benikov, Adam haines, Sarah Whitely, Samantha Haines, Audrey Ehlers and Taylor Hess; three step grandchildren, Destiny Mills, Daveda Lorre and Sage Cox; and five great grandchildren.

No public services are scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.