Caroline Jane Troxall, 87, Glasgow, died Monday, February 27, 2017, at the NHC Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late Henry Eldridge and Jessie Mae Kinslow Gregory, she was a retired department manager at Watson’s and Peebles, a member of the First Assembly of God, and an avid seamstress.

Survivors include one daughter, Nancy Isenberg and husband Roger of Austin; two granddaughters: Tara Reid Glass of Austin and Melanie Isenberg Hack and husband Billy of Cecilia, KY; two great-grandchildren: Gregory Glass of Austin and Zoey Hack of Cecilia; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Robert Troxall; one great-grandchild: Harley Reagan Carter of Bardstown; five sisters: Mattie Wade (James), Eula Gregory, Aline O’Brien (Johnny), Virginia Spillman (L. C.), and her twin sister Jean; three brothers: Freeman (Lenora) Gregory, Paul Gregory, and Dennis Gregory; and by a nephew whom she raised, Robert Glen Harlow.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.