on 02/21/2018 |

Caroline Vincent Watt, 71, of Bowling Green passed away at 12:00 AM Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab.

The Edmonson County native was a cook, a homemaker and a member of Christian Home General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Milton Vincent and Delores VanMeter Vincent.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Vincent Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 PM Saturday and after 9 AM Sunday.

Surviving are a son, Shaun Watt (Virginia) of Smiths Grove; two sisters, Shirley Vincent and Brenda Vincent both of Bee Spring; two brothers, Kadon Vincent (Carolyn) of Shrewbury and Douglas Vincent (Linda) of Leitchfield; three grandchildren, Rebekah Watt, Dakota Watt and Dawson Watt; and several nieces and nephews.