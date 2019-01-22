Logo


CAROLYN ADELAIDE RUTHERFORD

on 01/22/2019

Carolyn Adelaide Rutherford, 47, of Glasgow, died Monday, January 21, 2019 at her home.  Born in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Leland R. and Ramona Shank Rutherford.  Carolyn was an employee of Holley Carburetor and Home Instead.  She was a member of New Life Ministries Church.

Survivors include 3 sisters, Christina Merlow (J.P.) and Sherrie Rutherford of Glasgow and Donna Rutherford of Horse Cave; 3 brothers John Rutherford (Peggy) of Edmonton, Edwin Rutherford of Lucas and Brian Rutherford (Sharity) of Horse Cave and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Coleman and a brother, Leland Rudolph Rutherford II.

Funeral services will be 11:00 Saturday, January 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery at Park City.  Visitation will be 2pm until 8pm Friday and Saturday morning from 8am until the service.

