Carolyn Ann Bellamy 67 of Park City, died Sunday, March 12, 2017 at her home. She was born in Maysville, KY the daughter of the late Edward Thomas Riley and Wilma Jean Wilson Riley. She was a former manager with South Central Bell Telephone Co. and more recently employed at Sitel in Glasgow.

She is survived by her husband, Larry W. Bellamy; 1 daughter Tammy Brady (Robert Kairalla) of Jupiter, FL; a step-son Tracy Bellamy (Amy) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Seth Ray (Kaci) of Bonayr and Adam Ray of Flemingsburg, KY; 1 step-grandson Thomas Bellamy; 2 great-grandchildren Kilee Jean and Baylor Garrett Ray; 2 sisters Sandra Gebele (Joe) of Dayton, OH and Deborah Barbee (Robert) of Flemingsburg, KY; 2 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Mike and Mary Ann Bellamy and Jonathan and Lisa Bellamy of Bonayr; father-in-law Riley Bellamy of Bonayr and nieces and nephews, Brandon Bellamy, Ashley Bellamy-Freiburg, Kameron Bellamy, Kallie Bellamy and Ryan McCormick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Angela Ray and her mother-in-law Josephine Bellamy.

The family chose cremation and no services to be scheduled at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family.