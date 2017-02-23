Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAROLYN BECKHAM

on 02/23/2017 |
Obituaries

Carolyn Beckham, 71 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at her residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Zackie and Julia Tibbs Ramsey and is preceded by a daughter, Lisa Awali.  She was a dietician at Greenview Hospital.

Her survivors include her husband Donnie Beckham; a daughter, Michelle Beckham; two sons, Howard and Wesley Beckham and step son, Scott Beckham; son-in-law, Sam Awali; 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, one sister, Ruby Fryman (John); one brother, Zackie Ray Ramsey (Dorothy); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery.  Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take in the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital