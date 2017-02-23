Carolyn Beckham, 71 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at her residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Zackie and Julia Tibbs Ramsey and is preceded by a daughter, Lisa Awali. She was a dietician at Greenview Hospital.

Her survivors include her husband Donnie Beckham; a daughter, Michelle Beckham; two sons, Howard and Wesley Beckham and step son, Scott Beckham; son-in-law, Sam Awali; 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, one sister, Ruby Fryman (John); one brother, Zackie Ray Ramsey (Dorothy); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take in the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104