Carolyn Bowers, age 72, of Upton, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Jefferson County, Kentucky, and a member of the Horse Cave Church of Christ. She was a housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Foster and Audrey Geary Foster, and her maternal grandparents, Bertha Mae Geary and Cletus Geary.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Neal Bowers, of Upton; three children, Pamela Crispin (Chuck), Farmington, NM, Cheryl Samuels (Daniel), of Bardstown, and Erin Gomez (Chris Engle) of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Jessica Coomes (Justin), Rynn Bowers (Amanda), Kyle Cline (Jessica), Alyssa Hornback and Seth Bowers; two great grandchildren, Payton & Erica Coomes; and one brother, Sonny Foster (Anne) of Louisville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, Kentucky, at a later date. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, the 8th, from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.