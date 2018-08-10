Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAROLYN BOWERS

on 10/08/2018 |

Carolyn Bowers, age 72, of Upton, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.  She was a native of Jefferson County, Kentucky, and a member of the Horse Cave Church of Christ.  She was a housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Foster and Audrey Geary Foster, and her maternal grandparents, Bertha Mae Geary and Cletus Geary.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Neal Bowers, of Upton; three children, Pamela Crispin (Chuck), Farmington, NM, Cheryl Samuels (Daniel), of Bardstown, and Erin Gomez (Chris Engle) of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Jessica Coomes (Justin), Rynn Bowers (Amanda), Kyle Cline (Jessica), Alyssa Hornback and Seth Bowers; two great grandchildren, Payton & Erica Coomes; and one brother, Sonny Foster (Anne) of Louisville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, Kentucky, at a later date.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, the 8th, from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAROLYN BOWERS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

LISA GARST

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
82°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 10/08 20%
High 86° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 10/09 10%
High 85° / Low 67°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/10 90%
High 80° / Low 58°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.