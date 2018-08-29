Logo


CAROLYN BUFORD CHILDRESS

on 08/29/2018 |

Carolyn Buford Childress, 79, of Glasgow died Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Arlington and Mary Lettie Gillenwater Buford.  Ms. Childress was a Member of the Queens Chapel Baptist Church and served as secretary.

Survivors include 3 daughters Lisa Bailey (Jimmy) and Carol Boles (Michael) both of Glasgow and Tracy Carr (Michael) of Huntsville, AL; 4 sons Todd Childress of Glasgow, Eric Childress of Elizabethtown, KY, Jonathan Childress (Teresa Cross) of Glasgow and Tony Buford (Debra) of Bowling Green, KY; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters Ruth Ann Bradley of Glasgow, Mary Fishback of Oakland, KY and Linda Williams of Hiseville, KY; a brother Rondal Buford of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Barthel Childress and 2 brothers Edwin Adair and James Michael Buford.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Queens Chapel Baptist Church at Hiseville with burial in the Lou Green Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00am until time for the service at the church.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

 

