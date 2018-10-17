on 10/17/2018 |

Carolyn Hammer Page, age 64, of Summer Shade, KY passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born October 27, 1953 in Glasgow, KY to the late Roy Truman Hammer and her mother Nita Rowland Hammer who survives. She was united in marriage on May 28, 1971 in Campbellsville, KY to Dale Page who survives. She was a homemaker and was a long time member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by: one son Michael and wife Amy of Summer Shade KY; Mary Ann Walden and husband Carter of Summer Shade, KY; Michele Nation and husband Brian of Summer Shade KY; One brother Rondal Hammer and wife Shirley of Summer Shade, KY; Four sisters Pamela Ann Cleary and husband Ricky of Tompkinsville, KY; Marilyn Kaye Shaw of Glasgow, KY; Rita Faye Gentry and husband Keith of Tompkinsville, KY; Teena Gaye Emmert and husband Steve of Tompkinsville, KY. Nine grandchildren and one great grandchild also survives.

In addition to her father she is preceded in death by one brother Donald Hammer and one grandson James Caden Walden.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11:00AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Bro. Lewis Blythe will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 12:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 7:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery donations can be made at the office of Strode Funeral Home.