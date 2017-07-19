Logo


CAROLYN J HOUCHIN

on 07/19/2017 |

Carolyn J. Houchin, age 73, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at her residence in Park City, KY. The Scottsville, Kentucky native was born on July 31, 1943. She was married to the late Ronnie Houchin .

Carolyn was a office clerk for the National Park Concessions and after retiring she went to work for Sumitomo Industries. She was also a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Randal D. Houchin, II of Park City, KY; one sister, Kathy Meader (Roger) of Scottsville, KY; two grandchildren, Jean-Luc Houchin of Louisville, KY, and Andrew Kirk Houchin of Park City, KY; five great grandchildren, Levi Houchin, RyKer Houchin, Audi Houchin, Kasen Estes and Jackson Estes; two daughter-in-laws L.Donna Tapscott and Cari Hack.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association;6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205 .

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION
1 – 6 pm, Friday, July 21, 2017
9 – 10 am, Saturday, July 22, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
10 am, Saturday, July 22, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.